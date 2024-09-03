(AGENPARL) - Roma, 3 Settembre 2024

(AGENPARL) – mar 03 settembre 2024

Ref. CG029(2024)

Russia’s missile attack on Poltava: Statement by Congress President Marc Cools

“I am appalled by what appears to be the deadliest Russian attack on Ukrainian civilians perpetrated today in Poltava. On behalf of the Congress, I condemn in the strongest terms today’s missile attack which caused a massive loss of life and left hundreds injured.

