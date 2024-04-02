Close Menu
Trending
martedì 2 Aprile 2024
Abbonati
Abbonati
Agenparl English

Deputy Secretary Verma to Join a Conversation about “Powering Up American Diplomacy in the 21st Century” at the Center for Strategic & International Studies (CSIS)

By Nessun commento2 Mins Read
Logo (AGENPARL) - Roma, 2 Aprile 2024

(AGENPARL) – mar 02 aprile 2024 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.
Deputy Secretary Verma to Join a Conversation about “Powering Up American Diplomacy in the 21st Century” at the Center for Strategic & International Studies (CSIS) [ https://www.state.gov/deputy-secretary-verma-to-join-a-conversation-about-powering-up-american-diplomacy-in-the-21st-century-at-the-center-for-strategic-international-studies-csis/ ] 04/02/2024 05:05 PM EDT
Home [ https://www.state.gov ]Office of the Spokesperson [ https://www.state.gov/bureaus-offices/under-secretary-for-public-diplomacy-and-public-affairs/bureau-of-global-public-affairs/office-of-the-spokesperson/ ]Press Releases [ /press-releases/ ]…Deputy Secretary Verma to Join a Conversation about “Powering Up American Diplomacy in the 21st Century” at the Center for Strategic & International Studies (CSIS) hide
Deputy Secretary Verma to Join a Conversation about “Powering Up American Diplomacy in the 21st Century” at the Center for Strategic & International Studies (CSIS)
Notice to the Press
April 2, 2024
Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Richard R. Verma will join CSIS President and CEO Dr. John J. Hamre on April 3 for a conversation on the high-impact role diplomacy and development play as pillars of national security. The session will cover the State Department’s priorities and areas for innovation. A reception will follow the live event.
The conversation will take place at 4:00 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, April 3, 2024.
Press coverage of Deputy Secretary Verma’s April 3 remarks will be open to pre-registered media. Please register on the CSIS website at https://www.csis.org/events/powering-american-diplomacy-21st-century-conversation-honorable-richard-r-verma.
For more information, please contact CSIS directly:
Tags
Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources [ https://www.state.gov/bureaus-offices/deputy-secretary-of-state-for-management-and-resources/ ] Diplomacy [ https://www.state.gov/subjects/diplomacy/ ] Office of the Spokesperson [ https://www.state.gov/bureaus-offices/under-secretary-for-public-diplomacy-and-public-affairs/bureau-of-global-public-affairs/office-of-the-spokesperson/ ] body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; } ________________________________________________________________________
Stay connected with the State Department:
The Great Seal [ http://www.state.gov/ ]RSS Feed [ http://www.state.gov/misc/echannels/66791.htm ]Facebook [ https://www.facebook.com/statedept ]Flickr [ http://www.flickr.com/photos/statephotos ] YouTube [ http://www.youtube.com/user/statevideo ] Instagram [ http://instagram.com/statedept ]
________________________________________________________________________

Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

CHI SIAMO

L’Agenzia di Stampa Parlamentare Agenparl è una delle voci storiche ed autorevoli dell’informazione italiana parlamentare ed è una delle principali news company italiane. Nel 1950 Francesco Lisi fondò la più antica Agenzia giornalistica parlamentare italiana, con il nome di S.P.E.; con l’ingresso nell’ASP (Associazione stampa parlamentare) nel 1953 ne mutò il nome in Agenparl.

Dal 1955 affianca con i suoi notiziari il mondo istituzionale, editoriale, economico e finanziario, diventando oggi una tra le fonti più autorevoli dell’informazione con i propri prodotti, servizi e soluzioni all’avanguardia. Dal 2009 il Direttore è Luigi Camilloni che ha proseguito lungo la strada tracciata da Lisi e cioè quella che da sempre ha contraddistinto l’Agenzia, ossia l’imparzialità.

Una formula editoriale veloce ed innovativa che garantisce un’informazione puntuale e degli approfondimenti originali. Per noi di Agenparl, fare informazione significa mantenere un alto livello di esattezza, obiettività e imparzialità, attraverso un codice linguistico chiaro, ma soprattutto senza far ricorso a formule e luoghi comuni giornalistici.

CONTATTI

Per inviare i comunicati stampa:

redazione@agenparl.eu

 

Per informazioni:

marketing@agenparl.eu

 

Uff. (+39) 06 93 57 9408

Cell. (+39) 340 681 9270

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Linkedin Whatsapp

SERVIZI

Agenparl dispone di contenuti, servizi e strumenti a cui si affidano Enti, Istituzioni ed Università, sviluppando una serie di soluzioni personalizzabili a seconda delle necessità dei clienti.

NOTIZIARIO

Per tutti i servizi scrivere a
marketing@agenparl.eu

©  Tutti i diritti e contenuti sono di Agenparl