EPA finalizes commonsense standards to limit air toxic pollution at gasoline

distribution facilities

WASHINGTON – Today, March 14, 2024, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

is announcing its action to reduce toxic air pollution from gasoline

distribution facilities, including storage tanks, loading operations and

equipment leaks. These rules, which exclude gas stations, are expected to

reduce emissions of air toxics, including benzene, hexane, toluene, and

xylene, by 2,220 tons per year, and emissions of volatile organic compounds by

45,400 tons per year.

“These rules will protect public health for communities near gas

distribution facilities, which are disproportionately communities of color and

low-income communities,” said Joseph Goffman, Assistant Administrator for

EPA’s Office of Air and Radiation. “By helping to reduce exposures to

toxic air emissions, these actions will help communities breathe cleaner air,

improving lives in communities already overburdened by pollution.”

People exposed to toxic air pollutants may have an increased chance of getting

cancer or experiencing other serious health effects within their lifetimes.

These health effects can include damage to the immune system, as well as

neurological, reproductive, developmental, respiratory and other health

problems. Volatile organic compounds (VOCs) can have short- and long-term

adverse health effects, and evaporated VOCs can react in the atmosphere to

produce secondary pollutants, including ozone and secondary organic aerosol, a

contributor to fine particles, or soot.

The air toxics emitted by Gasoline Distribution sources are benzene, hexane,

toluene, xylene, ethylbenzene, 2,2,4-trimethylpentane, cumene and

napthalene.

For the final rule, EPA has considered input received during the public

comment period and made several adjustments to enhance environmental

protection while ensuring no significant impacts on small businesses or gas

prices.

This action will require gasoline distribution facilities to adopt

cost-effective practices and control technologies to reduce emissions from

storage tanks, loading operations, and equipment leaks. EPA is also finalizing

New Source Performance Standards for Bulk Gasoline Terminals to reflect the

best system of emissions reduction for loading operations and equipment leaks.

Because the rules will reduce air emissions, such as leaks at these

facilities, EPA projects that some of these reductions will result in

annualized cost savings—a win-win for companies, consumers, and

environmental justice communities. The final action includes revisions related

to emissions during periods of startup, shutdown, and malfunction; monitoring

and operating provisions for control devices; and electronic reporting.

To read the final action, visit EPA’s Gasoline Distribution MACT and GACT:

NESHAP webpage.

