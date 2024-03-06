[Tokyo Tech Press Release] Isomerism Can Control and Increase the Diversity of Structure of Covalent Organic Frameworks, Emerging Nanoporous Solids

(AGENPARL) – mer 06 marzo 2024 Source: Tokyo Institute of Technology

Immediate release: March 6, 2024

Headline: Isomerism Can Control and Increase the Diversity of Structure of

Covalent Organic Frameworks, Emerging Nanoporous Solids

(Tokyo, March 6) Researchers at Tokyo Institute of Technology for the first

time discovered the selective generation of three types of structural

isomers (a set of different nanostructures with an identical chemical

composition) of three-dimensional covalent organic frameworks (3D-COFs),

emerging nanoporous solids proposed for many applications, creating new

freedom for structural and property controls of 3D-COFs.

Figure1: https://tokyotech.box.com/s/p35x7jhpv5snozj55ey25fdwqejmcyga

Figure2: https://tokyotech.box.com/s/ibn4k429q74fvfpml69ff7c9qkl5u7r9

For more information, please see the link below or contact us.

https://www.titech.ac.jp/english/news/2024/068647

Thank you and best regards,

Emiko Kawaguchi

*Contact: *Emiko Kawaguchi, Public Relations Department, Tokyo Institute