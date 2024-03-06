Close Menu
Trending
mercoledì 6 Marzo 2024
Abbonati
Abbonati
Agenparl English

[Tokyo Tech Press Release] Isomerism Can Control and Increase the Diversity of Structure of Covalent Organic Frameworks, Emerging Nanoporous Solids

By Nessun commento1 Min Read

(AGENPARL) – mer 06 marzo 2024 Source: Tokyo Institute of Technology
Immediate release: March 6, 2024
Headline: Isomerism Can Control and Increase the Diversity of Structure of
Covalent Organic Frameworks, Emerging Nanoporous Solids
(Tokyo, March 6) Researchers at Tokyo Institute of Technology for the first
time discovered the selective generation of three types of structural
isomers (a set of different nanostructures with an identical chemical
composition) of three-dimensional covalent organic frameworks (3D-COFs),
emerging nanoporous solids proposed for many applications, creating new
freedom for structural and property controls of 3D-COFs.
Figure1: https://tokyotech.box.com/s/p35x7jhpv5snozj55ey25fdwqejmcyga
Figure2: https://tokyotech.box.com/s/ibn4k429q74fvfpml69ff7c9qkl5u7r9
For more information, please see the link below or contact us.
https://www.titech.ac.jp/english/news/2024/068647
Thank you and best regards,
Emiko Kawaguchi
*Contact: *Emiko Kawaguchi, Public Relations Department, Tokyo Institute

Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

CHI SIAMO

L’Agenzia di Stampa Parlamentare Agenparl è una delle voci storiche ed autorevoli dell’informazione italiana parlamentare ed è una delle principali news company italiane. Nel 1950 Francesco Lisi fondò la più antica Agenzia giornalistica parlamentare italiana, con il nome di S.P.E.; con l’ingresso nell’ASP (Associazione stampa parlamentare) nel 1953 ne mutò il nome in Agenparl.

Dal 1955 affianca con i suoi notiziari il mondo istituzionale, editoriale, economico e finanziario, diventando oggi una tra le fonti più autorevoli dell’informazione con i propri prodotti, servizi e soluzioni all’avanguardia. Dal 2009 il Direttore è Luigi Camilloni che ha proseguito lungo la strada tracciata da Lisi e cioè quella che da sempre ha contraddistinto l’Agenzia, ossia l’imparzialità.

Una formula editoriale veloce ed innovativa che garantisce un’informazione puntuale e degli approfondimenti originali. Per noi di Agenparl, fare informazione significa mantenere un alto livello di esattezza, obiettività e imparzialità, attraverso un codice linguistico chiaro, ma soprattutto senza far ricorso a formule e luoghi comuni giornalistici.

CONTATTI

Per inviare i comunicati stampa:

redazione@agenparl.eu

 

Per informazioni:

marketing@agenparl.eu

 

Uff. (+39) 06 93 57 9408

Cell. (+39) 340 681 9270

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Linkedin Whatsapp

SERVIZI

Agenparl dispone di contenuti, servizi e strumenti a cui si affidano Enti, Istituzioni ed Università, sviluppando una serie di soluzioni personalizzabili a seconda delle necessità dei clienti.

NOTIZIARIO

Per tutti i servizi scrivere a
marketing@agenparl.eu

©  Tutti i diritti e contenuti sono di Agenparl