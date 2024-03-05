FBI Top Stories: FBI Hockey Team Battles Secret Service in Triple-Overtime Thriller

(AGENPARL) – mar 05 marzo 2024 March 4, 2024 – FBI Hockey Team Battles Secret Service in Triple-Overtime Thriller;

In an electrifying and hard-fought game, the FBI lost 3-2 in triple overtime to its longtime hockey rivals the U.S. Secret Service. The sold-out charity game raised about $35,000 to benefit the families of law enforcement officers and first responders killed in the line of duty.

Full Story – https://www.fbi.gov/news/stories/fbi-hockey-team-battles-secret-service-in-triple-overtime-thriller

