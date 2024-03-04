MEDIA ADVISORY: Opening press conference for the inaugural Global Cervical Cancer Elimination Forum, Tuesday, 5 March at 16.00 EST (21.00 GMT, 22.00 CET), Cartagena de Indias, Colombia

(AGENPARL) – lun 04 marzo 2024 No images? Click here https://hq_worldhealthorganizationdepartmentofcommunications.cmail19.com/t/d-e-exijdl-iitylyihjr-u/

Monday, 4 March 2024

MEDIA ADVISORY/AVISO DE LOS MEDIOS

Opening press conference for the inaugural Global Cervical Cancer Elimination Forum

WHEN: Tuesday, 5 March at 16.00 EST (21.00 GMT/22.00 CET)

WHAT: In-person press conference in Cartagena de Indias (Colombia), opening the inaugural Global cervical cancer elimination forum [https://www.who.int/initiatives/cervical-cancer-elimination-initiative/cervical-cancer-forum]: advancing the call to action.

The Forum, taking place from 5 to 7 March 2024 in Cartagena de Indias, Colombia, aims to be a pivotal moment and a historic first step in securing government commitments to eliminate, for the first time ever, a full category of cancer on a global scale. The Governments of Colombia and Spain have partnered with PAHO, WHO, UNICEF, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Unitaid, Global Financing Facility, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, USAID and the World Bank to co-host this milestone forum. See the agenda [https://www.who.int/publications/m/item/global-cervical-cancer-elimination-forum–advancing-the-call-to-action—current-programme-of-events].

WHERE: Training Center of the Spanish Cooperation, Cl. 36 #2-74, El Centro, Cartagena de Indias, Provincia de Cartagena, Bolívar, Colombia. To attend in person, please register here [https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSc4bf76dptg7qme1EH9kdUX4wDgFXJC4ygBo4Pf26hNtJF5Mg/viewform?usp=sf_link] to request media credentials.

SPEAKERS:

Dr Gina Tambini, Representative for PAHO/ WHO in Colombia will moderate the press conferenceHon Mr Gullermo Alfonso Jaramillo, Minister of Health of ColombiaHon Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, Minister of Health of MalawiMr Antón Leis García, Director of the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID)Dr Bente Mikkelsen, Director, Noncommunicable Diseases, World Health Organization Ms Aurelia Nguyen, Chief Progamme Officer at Gavi, the Vaccine AllianceMs Theo Sowa, women’s and children’s rights advocate and Executive Director, Graça Machel Trust

*********

However, access to vaccines, screening and treatment continue to be scarce in the places that need them most. Annual deaths from cervical cancer will likely reach 410,000 by 2030 if we do not change course. The participants in the Forum ( governments, donors, civil society, and others) will announce new and ambitious commitments — financial, policy, and programmatic — to advance the cervical cancer elimination agenda and accelerate the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal 3 (health and well-being for all).

Further information in this media advisory [https://cdn.who.int/media/docs/default-source/cervical-cancer/cce-forum-media-advisory.pdf?sfvrsn=dd19956b_6&download=true].

*********

AVISO DE LOS MEDIOS: [https://www.who.int/es/initiatives/cervical-cancer-elimination-initiative/cervical-cancer-forum]

*********

Further information:

Global cervical cancer elimination forum: advancing the call to action [https://www.who.int/news-room/events/detail/2024/03/05/default-calendar/global-cervical-cancer-elimination-forum–advancing-the-call-to-action] (event) Global cervical cancer elimination forum: advancing the call to action [https://www.who.int/initiatives/cervical-cancer-elimination-initiative/cervical-cancer-forum] (initiative) Foro mundial para la eliminación del cáncer cervicouterino: avanzar en el llamamiento a la acción [https://www.who.int/es/news-room/events/detail/2024/03/05/default-calendar/global-cervical-cancer-elimination-forum–advancing-the-call-to-action]Cervical cancer: health topic [https://www.who.int/health-topics/cervical-cancer#tab=tab_1] and fact sheet [https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/cervical-cancer] Cervical cancer elimination initiative [https://www.who.int/initiatives/cervical-cancer-elimination-initiative]OpEd by PAHO&AFRO Regional directors: Spanish [https://www.elespectador.com/salud/opinion-eliminar-el-cancer-cervicouterino-para-salvar-30-mil-vidas-al-ano/] and English [https://www.telegraph.co.uk/global-health/women-and-girls/hpv-jab-vaccine-cervical-cancer-elimination/]

*********

Media contacts:

WHO media contact: