domenica 3 Marzo 2024
Agenparl English

Special Envoy Finkenauer’s Travel to Australia and Thailand

Office of the Spokesperson
U.S. Department of State Special Envoy for Global Youth Issues Abby Finkenauer will travel to Australia and Thailand from March 4-15, 2024. Special Envoy Finkenauer’s trip will focus on engaging with emerging leaders and advocates in the Indo-Pacific region, fostering dialogue on crucial issues such as civic engagement, women’s leadership, and social empowerment.
During her visit to Melbourne, Australia, Special Envoy Finkenauer will attend the Global Citizen NOW Summit, engaging with and elevating over 300 young innovators on important topics such as ending extreme poverty, addressing the climate crisis, fighting food insecurity, and combating gender inequity.
In Perth, Australia, the Special Envoy will mark International Women’s Day through engagements with the Western Australian Football League (WAFL) Women’s Competition and alum of the International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP), the U.S. Department of State’s premier professional exchange program. She will also promote civic engagement through a dialogue with She Runs and an engagement with young Western Australian parliamentarians.
In Bangkok, Thailand, the Special Envoy will underscore the United States’ commitment to youth leadership and development globally. She will have discussions with students, young professionals, community leaders, and journalists, emphasizing the importance of collaboration between the United States and Thailand on youth-focused initiatives.
For more information on the trip, follow along on *Instagram * [ https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.instagram.com%2Fusglobalyouthenvoy%2F ], *X * [ https://twitter.com/USGlobalYouth ], and *Facebook * [ https://www.facebook.com/GlobalYouthIssues/ ].
