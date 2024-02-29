(AGENPARL) – gio 29 febbraio 2024 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

On the Elections Delay in Mali [ https://www.state.gov/on-the-elections-delay-in-mali/ ] 02/29/2024 03:38 PM EST

Matthew Miller, Department Spokesperson

The United States is deeply concerned that the Malian transition government chose not to hold an election to restore democracy in February 2024, despite its stated commitment in 2022 to do so. The transition government announced a delay to elections in September 2023 but has since failed to provide an updated electoral calendar, an essential step to reach a new era of civilian-led democratic governance.

The United States calls on Mali’s transition government to honor its commitments to its citizens and hold free and fair elections. In Mali and elsewhere, democracy remains the best foundation for stability and prosperity.

body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; } ________________________________________________________________________

Stay connected with the State Department:

The Great Seal [ http://www.state.gov/ ]RSS Feed [ http://www.state.gov/misc/echannels/66791.htm ]Facebook [ https://www.facebook.com/statedept ]Flickr [ http://www.flickr.com/photos/statephotos ] YouTube [ http://www.youtube.com/user/statevideo ] Instagram [ http://instagram.com/statedept ]

________________________________________________________________________