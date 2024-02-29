Close Menu
Trending
giovedì 29 Febbraio 2024
Abbonati
Abbonati
Agenparl English

On the Elections Delay in Mali

By Nessun commento1 Min Read

(AGENPARL) – gio 29 febbraio 2024 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.
On the Elections Delay in Mali [ https://www.state.gov/on-the-elections-delay-in-mali/ ] 02/29/2024 03:38 PM EST
Matthew Miller, Department Spokesperson
The United States is deeply concerned that the Malian transition government chose not to hold an election to restore democracy in February 2024, despite its stated commitment in 2022 to do so. The transition government announced a delay to elections in September 2023 but has since failed to provide an updated electoral calendar, an essential step to reach a new era of civilian-led democratic governance.
The United States calls on Mali’s transition government to honor its commitments to its citizens and hold free and fair elections. In Mali and elsewhere, democracy remains the best foundation for stability and prosperity.
body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; } ________________________________________________________________________
Stay connected with the State Department:
The Great Seal [ http://www.state.gov/ ]RSS Feed [ http://www.state.gov/misc/echannels/66791.htm ]Facebook [ https://www.facebook.com/statedept ]Flickr [ http://www.flickr.com/photos/statephotos ] YouTube [ http://www.youtube.com/user/statevideo ] Instagram [ http://instagram.com/statedept ]
________________________________________________________________________

Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

CHI SIAMO

L’Agenzia di Stampa Parlamentare Agenparl è una delle voci storiche ed autorevoli dell’informazione italiana parlamentare ed è una delle principali news company italiane. Nel 1950 Francesco Lisi fondò la più antica Agenzia giornalistica parlamentare italiana, con il nome di S.P.E.; con l’ingresso nell’ASP (Associazione stampa parlamentare) nel 1953 ne mutò il nome in Agenparl.

Dal 1955 affianca con i suoi notiziari il mondo istituzionale, editoriale, economico e finanziario, diventando oggi una tra le fonti più autorevoli dell’informazione con i propri prodotti, servizi e soluzioni all’avanguardia. Dal 2009 il Direttore è Luigi Camilloni che ha proseguito lungo la strada tracciata da Lisi e cioè quella che da sempre ha contraddistinto l’Agenzia, ossia l’imparzialità.

Una formula editoriale veloce ed innovativa che garantisce un’informazione puntuale e degli approfondimenti originali. Per noi di Agenparl, fare informazione significa mantenere un alto livello di esattezza, obiettività e imparzialità, attraverso un codice linguistico chiaro, ma soprattutto senza far ricorso a formule e luoghi comuni giornalistici.

CONTATTI

Per inviare i comunicati stampa:

redazione@agenparl.eu

 

Per informazioni:

marketing@agenparl.eu

 

Uff. (+39) 06 93 57 9408

Cell. (+39) 340 681 9270

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Linkedin Whatsapp

SERVIZI

Agenparl dispone di contenuti, servizi e strumenti a cui si affidano Enti, Istituzioni ed Università, sviluppando una serie di soluzioni personalizzabili a seconda delle necessità dei clienti.

NOTIZIARIO

Per tutti i servizi scrivere a
marketing@agenparl.eu

©  Tutti i diritti e contenuti sono di Agenparl