Feb 27, 2024

EPA Announces Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funds for Cleanups at Two

Superfund Sites in New York

NEW YORK (February 27, 2024) – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

(EPA) announced that two New York Superfund sites are among the over 100 sites

across the country getting more than $1 billion for cleanup projects as part

of President Biden’s Investing in America agenda. This funding is made

possible by the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and will launch

new cleanup projects at 25 Superfund sites and continue other cleanups at over

85 Superfund sites. The New York Superfund sites included are the Old

Roosevelt Field Contaminated Groundwater Area Site in Garden City and a

portion of the Onondaga Lake Superfund site near Syracuse.

Thousands of contaminated sites exist nationally due to hazardous waste being

dumped, left out in the open, or otherwise improperly managed. These sites can

include toxic chemicals from manufacturing facilities, processing plants,

landfills and mining, and can harm the health and well-being of local

communities in urban and rural areas. More than one in four Black and Hispanic

Americans live within three miles of a Superfund site.

“People living in New York have seen firsthand how transformative the

Superfund program can be for communities,” said Regional Administrator Lisa

F. Garcia. “This investment in America and in New York builds on the

historic progress we have already made in recent years to ensure that

communities living near the most serious uncontrolled, or abandoned

contaminated sites get the protections they deserve.”

“Syracuse and the communities surrounding Onondaga Lake have seen firsthand

how transformative the Superfund program can be. Onondaga Lake was once one of

the most polluted lakes in the country, but because of decades of work by

activists and the strengthened federal environmental laws, the waterways are

the cleanest they have been in nearly a century, but there is still much more

to be done. Today, thanks to our Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, approximately

$23 million in federal funding will flow to jumpstart the cleanup of the Ley

Creek portion of the Onondaga Lake Superfund site – while the EPA continues

work to hold polluters accountable,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck

Schumer. “Our work is far from finished, but kick starting the cleanup of

these long-polluted sites and waterways exactly what the Superfund funding I

fought to supercharge in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law was mean to do. I

am proud to deliver this federal funding so that cleanup for Central NY can

finally get underway and vow to continue to fight for the resources needed to

protect our beautiful Central New York waterways.”

“This is a critical investment that will help clean up dangerous and

widespread contaminants in New York’s groundwater and waterways,” said

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand. “I’m proud that the Bipartisan Infrastructure

Law is providing this funding, which will help clean up contamination at

Roosevelt Field and Onondaga Lake. I will continue working with the Biden

administration to address legacy pollution and to improve public health for

all.”

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil

Seggos said, “Thanks to our strong partnership with U.S. EPA Administrator

Michael Regan and EPA Regional Administrator 2 Lisa Garcia, New York State

continues to benefit from investments under the Biden Administration’s

Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to cleanup former industrial sites in

communities across the state. The significant funding announced today bolsters

New York’s extensive and ongoing cleanup efforts in communities historically

overburdened by environmental pollution, advancing a path to a cleaner

environment and protection of the heath of New Yorkers for generations to

come.”

The Old Roosevelt Field Contaminated Groundwater Area Site is located on the

former location of the Roosevelt Field airfield in Garden City, Nassau County,

New York. Roosevelt Field was used for aviation from 1911 to 1951. It is

likely that chlorinated solvents were used at Roosevelt Field during and after

World War II. Trichloroethylene (TCE) and Tetrachloroethylene (PCE) were

detected in the Village of Garden City in several public water supply wells in

the late 1970s and early 1980s. All residences and commercial buildings

within the site are now connected to public water supplies that are treated to

meet drinking water standards.

EPA BIL funding will be used to address groundwater contamination at the Old

Roosevelt Field Contaminated Groundwater site by pumping the water to the

surface, treating it and discharging to a basin. This work is estimated to

cost about $13 million.

The 4.6-square mile Onondaga Lake site is located northwest of Syracuse in New

York. Its shoreline borders Syracuse, as well as the towns of Geddes and

Salina and villages of Solvay and Liverpool. The site includes the lake and

seven tributaries, as well as several land-based sources of contamination.

Industries around Onondaga Lake have discharged pollutants and sewage into the

lake for more than 100 years. To facilitate coordination of the various

investigations and cleanup activities being conducted by EPA and the New York

Department of Environmental Conservation in and on the shorelines of the lake

and several of its tributaries, 11 subsites have been created for the site.

The Ley Creek Deferred Media portion of the General Motors–Inland Fisher

Guide subsite includes Ley Creek and its floodplains from the former General

Motors facility to the Route 11 bridge.

The EPA BIL funding will be used to address soil on the floodplains and

sediment in Ley Creek that are contaminated with polychlorinated biphenyls

(PCBs) and metals. The work will include excavating, disposing of and

backfilling about 144,000 cubic yards of contaminated soil from the

floodplains and excavating and disposing of about 9,600 cubic yards of

contaminated sediment from the bottom of Ley Creek. The BIL funding will pay

for approximately $23 million worth of cleanup work to get the action started

as EPA continues to engage with responsible parties.

Today’s investment is the final wave of funding from the $3.5 billion

allocated for Superfund cleanup work in the President’s Bipartisan

Infrastructure Law. So far, EPA has deployed more than $2 billion for cleanup

activities at more than 150 Superfund National Priorities List sites. Thanks

President Biden’s commitment to addressing legacy pollution and improving

public health, EPA has been able to provide as much funding for cleanup work

in the past two years as it did in the previous five years while delivering on

President Biden’s Justice40 Initiative, which set a goal to deliver 40% of

the overall benefits of certain federal investments to disadvantaged

communities that are marginalized by underinvestment and overburdened by

pollution.

EPA is committed to advancing environmental justice and incorporating equity

considerations into all aspects of the Superfund cleanup process. Thus far,

nearly 80% of the funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has gone to

sites in communities with potential environmental justice concerns. Out of the

25 sites to receive funding for new cleanup projects, more than 75% are in

communities with potential environmental justice concerns based on data from

EJSCREEN.

President Biden’s Investing in America agenda is restoring the health and

economic vitality of communities that have been exposed to pervasive legacy

pollution. The historic investment made by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

strengthens every part of the Superfund program, making a dramatic difference

in EPA’s ability to tackle threats to human health and the environment. In

addition to funding cleanup construction work, the investment is enabling EPA

to increase funding for and accelerate essential work needed to prepare sites

for construction and to ensure communities are meaningfully involved in the

cleanup process. In 2023, EPA continued to fund Superfund pre-construction

activities such as remedial investigations, feasibility studies, remedial

designs, and community involvement at double pre-Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

levels.

In 1980, Congress passed the Comprehensive Environmental Response,

Compensation and Liability Act (CERLCA), known as Superfund. The law gave EPA

the authority and funds to hold polluters accountable for cleaning up the most

contaminated sites across the country. When no viable responsible party is

found or cannot afford the cleanup, EPA steps in to address risks to human

health and the environment using funds appropriated by Congress, like the

funding provided by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

