Università Cattolica, oggi nel campus milanese il progetto europeo ySkills ha presentato i dati sulle competenze digitali dei minori

(AGENPARL) – ven 02 febbraio 2024 3rd wave survey – 2023

Estonia, Finland, Germany, Italy, Poland and Portugal

Age group

13-15 years

In 2023, the data collection involved a

total of 6253 students.

16-17 years

⍄ 18 years

SES distribution

Modestly/

struggle

We get by

Gender distribution

girls

non-binary

Well/

very well

On average, adolescents reported knowing very well how to do 65% of the activities on

digital communication and interaction, but only 37% of the activities related to information

and navigation.

Communication and interaction skills

Technological and operational skills

Content creation and production skills

Information and navigation skills

Knowledge items*

Self-reported performance on skills increases with age except

for content creation and production skills.

Boys had on average 43% of information and navigation skills

compared to girls who had 31% of these skills at a high level.

The average of correct answers to digital knowledge is

56%. The percentage of correct answers related to

digital knowledge is similar between boys and girls and

increases with age.

Respondents answered a set of

questions designed to measure their

actual knowledge about how the

internet and digital technologies work.

How digital literacy levels increase in adolescents who participated in three waves (2660)?

Considering both the self-reported skills and knowledge items reported in the three

waves, there is a similar improvement of the three dimensions below.

Less than half of the participants reported a high level of digital literacy* in content

creation and information and navigation.

Communication and interaction

Content creation and production

Information and navigation

* Digital literacy is a combination of digital skills and

knowledge regarding how the internet and digital

technologies work.

The levels of digital literacy are a merger of self-reported

high-level skills and the correct answer on the knowledge items.

For technological and operational skills digital literacy could not

be accounted for due to a lack of knowledge items.

Digital literacy increases with age.

In 2023, boys present higher digital literacy levels than girls in information and navigation

(49% to 40%).

Gender differences are narrow regarding content creation and production (boys: 49%;

girls: 48%) and communication and interaction (boys: 60%; girls: 61%).

Authors: Cristina Ponte, Susana Batista and Rita Baptista

This project has received funding from the European Union’s Horizon 2020 Research & Innovation programme under Grant Agreement no. 870612. The information in this deliverable reflects