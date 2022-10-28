    Live
    Update from GOV.UK for: UK announces new support for cholera outbreak in Syria

    [UK announces new support for cholera outbreak in Syria](https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-announces-new-support-for-cholera-outbreak-in-syria?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications-topic&utm_source=7c4c5dba-1616-4b3d-9f67-9cda4ec2c6fb&utm_content=immediately)
    FCDO Minister of State, Lord (Tariq) Ahmad, has announced new support for UNICEF in response to the cholera outbreak.
    First published.
    8:55pm, 28 October 2022
