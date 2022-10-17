Europol – Just published – Episode 7: Targeting scam call centres

(AGENPARL) – lun 17 ottobre 2022 [Europol]

Publications/Documents – Just published

[Episode 7: Targeting scam call centres](https://www.europol.europa.eu/media-press/europol-podcast/episode-7-targeting-scam-call-centres?mtm_campaign=newsletter)

The Europol Podcast

Published on: 17 Oct 2022

Have you ever received an anonymous call from someone offering to invest your money and make you a fortune? If it sounds too good to be true, it’s probably investment fraud. Cybercrime experts from Latvia, Lithuania and Bulgaria explain the call centre phenomenon that is taking hold of the EU. An expert from Europol offers insights on this emerging crime area and explains why it is so lucrative for criminals.

Speakers

– Ruslans Grigs, Head of Latvian Cybercrime Unit

– Gajus Limba, Investigator in Lithuanian Cybercrime Unit

– Vladimir Dimitrov, Head of Cybercrime in General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime in the Bulgarian Police

Europol specialists

– Martin Vogt, Specialist in Europol’s European Financial and Economic Crime Centre

Links

– Europol Press Release: [Latvia and Lithuania detain 108 over multi-million euro call centre scam](https://www.europol.europa.eu/media-press/newsroom/news/latvia-and-lithuania-detain-108-over-multi-million-euro-call-centre-scam )(29 March 2022)

– Europol Press Release: [Bulgarian authorities take down online investment scam responsible for losses of more than EUR 10 million](https://www.europol.europa.eu/media-press/newsroom/news/bulgarian-authorities-take-down-online-investment-scam-responsible-for-losses-of-more-eur-10-million ) (27 January 2022)

– Europol News Item: [Beware of scams involving fake correspondence from Europol](https://www.europol.europa.eu/media-press/newsroom/news/beware-of-scams-involving-fake-correspondence-europol )