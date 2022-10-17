Assistant Secretary Toloui’s Travel to Iowa

(AGENPARL) – lun 17 ottobre 2022 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Assistant Secretary of State for Economic and Business Affairs Ramin Toloui will travel October 18-20 to Des Moines, Iowa, to participate in the 2022 Borlaug Dialogue of the World Food Prize Foundation. He will discuss the U.S. role – both U.S. farmers and the Department of State – in strengthening global food security, resilience to climate change and advancing U.S. leadership in agricultural innovation and technological development, including deployment of cutting-edge biotechnical knowhow and solutions.

On October 18, Assistant Secretary Toloui will speak to U.S. Department of Agriculture Borlaug Fellows and participate in the Borlaug Dialogue Opening Ceremony. He will then participate in a roundtable discussion on the “Triple C’s” of COVID-19, Conflict, and Climate and their effects on world food systems.

On October 19, the Assistant Secretary will visit Corteva Agriscience and tour its Johnston, Iowa, facility. He will then speak with the Greater Des Moines Partnership and meet with Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie on local government’s role in sustainability. Assistant Secretary Toloui will attend the Iowa India Summit.

