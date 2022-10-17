A 16th Century Codex Tells a Story of Resistance to Colonial Rule

(AGENPARL) – lun 17 ottobre 2022 You are subscribed to Insights Blog from the Library of Congress.

06/10/2022 11:54 AM EDT

Jay I. Kislak Chair Barbara E. Mundy is an art historian whose scholarship explores zones of contact between Native peoples and settler colonists as they forged new visual cultures in the Americas. She is Donald and Martha Robertson Chair in Latin American Art History at Tulane University, Senior Fellow of Pre-Columbian Studies at Dumbarton Oaks, […]