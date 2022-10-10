Update from GOV.UK for: New Permanent Secretary Treasury Team Announced

Live
lunedì, 10 Ott 2022 14:28
New Permanent Secretary Treasury Team Announced

[New Permanent Secretary Treasury Team Announced](https://www.gov.uk/government/news/new-permanent-secretary-treasury-team-announced?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications-topic&utm_source=5d173088-0c26-4ec1-be2b-13dfe65ebe00&utm_content=immediately)
James Bowler has been appointed as the new Permanent Secretary to the Treasury.
First published.
1:26pm, 10 October 2022
