Update from GOV.UK for: New Permanent Secretary Treasury Team Announced

(AGENPARL) – lun 10 ottobre 2022 Update from GOV.​UK for: News and communications New Permanent Secretary Treasury Team Announced Page summary: James Bowler has been appointed as the new Permanent Secretary to the Treasury. Change made: First published. Time updated: 1:26pm, 10 October 20…

[Go to the GOV.UK homepage](https://www.gov.uk)

GOV.UK

Update from GOV.​UK for:

News and communications

—————————————————————

[New Permanent Secretary Treasury Team Announced](https://www.gov.uk/government/news/new-permanent-secretary-treasury-team-announced?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications-topic&utm_source=5d173088-0c26-4ec1-be2b-13dfe65ebe00&utm_content=immediately)

Page summary:

James Bowler has been appointed as the new Permanent Secretary to the Treasury.

Change made:

First published.

Time updated:

1:26pm, 10 October 2022

—————————————————————