(AGENPARL) – ven 07 ottobre 2022 Starting a business? Read this guide from the Small Business Administration to calculate your startup costs.

Not rendering correctly? View this email as a web page [here](https://connect.usa.gov/e3t/Ctc/I1+113/c3nsC04/VWQWfL5L_HxdW1Fhb2k7hdFydW4lQ0X34QTmJ3N6J4pXG5nCT_V3Zsc37CgMXwW50lPlQ8KqYQdW7r22q92l_sJMN5RBDv8M12rMVpGDlG7S-GqCW2n_xrw7xvDD2W4dZbkR8zwYSwW5QWKVJ486H2lVsWCp12wZJJwN8yBMWqncPckW6cX1Kh1dzqd7N3Gk3N_tFt2RW5VR9zz6_LCGdW3h6tt_99kVx2V5Z25K3VlxZDW4TDdW41lrkQzW2yTZTy6PtcRDW7d-CxT1Clk1CW8Mwh5p8CftxsW61BJ6R8p-72nW6ND7Pw2D1y8jW7lNlbm27QzkZW4KVq1Y4xlttsW4q8dfh13b-p1W15bYbH6WXFjHW2mGh096y3PwHW2W6hQ91K2bvVW9b5hFy5J5yLbW1qNkZn2kncYPW7Dw8lC6Ry9JSW12Mk9F4w5TmfW5pNnJS3dJY3DN7LQN9Zx_W3FW8kW0nH632rYnW3hcRQ7828F_L37bq1).

[USAGov Logo](https://connect.usa.gov/e3t/Ctc/I1+113/c3nsC04/VWQWfL5L_HxdW1Fhb2k7hdFydW4lQ0X34QTmJ3N6J4pXG3q3mQV1-WJV7CgC7tW4HSM2V2Pcx4PW16y9f61N8SsnW6GYq6z5l3LXSVtDV0G54Lt-4W5mrFQs31tgWqW2556c91vYQ1lW5tBYDR2-0SvnW5q8z4k5C5H-xW983Rcx7ccjTcW8h0ppq6WvVMsN3dqQsJPSmqqW5myBgX5HsffNN63m0RcGsMQrVQ1M3271jgvJW8djjrl9cyMLSW6sQb5L2zZ3MMW4PB0Br2WR4b4W1lPwj16x51zB3jbN1)

Understand Startup Business Costs

Starting a business is exciting, but you also have to prepare to bear the startup cost. The Small Business Administration (SBA) provides free business guides to help you throughout the entire process.

Whether you’re opening a storefront or an online business, use SBA’s startup business tool to identify your expenses and find free counseling.

[Calculate your startup business costs](https://connect.usa.gov/e3t/Ctc/I1+113/c3nsC04/VWQWfL5L_HxdW1Fhb2k7hdFydW4lQ0X34QTmJ3N6J4pYS3q3n_V1-WJV7CgXBSW3qdD8n8_BdWCW2p2wR07t2Zz6W1zXKPj4S5HjmW3xPQcx2kchZfW5GdMPP46J7HKN7ttN9jN8w9dW6ZPM1t5xRDqwW95NXWw1JQXc3W2NNV_p6fLSJDW76khG59jdvj-W785Sdp5NKBk4N4znKdQKfbcCW7lTjKH5n_pvGW7H4JPf2SwsBHW29WlYq52cM4bVcYHys8MhHQfVW80yv56QRq9W54S15y5ZBCVHW4Qv-v98w4f69W1Wg26_5gx1G5W1c1F9D11dTX7W1bWW1_7mX8-zW6Q1H_y5NnZKcW5Grdgr6dQSn5W93q13C6_HYRNW5P4Qdm9ldznH3lNK1).

[A business owner smiles by the open sign on the front door.](https://connect.usa.gov/e3t/Ctc/I1+113/c3nsC04/VWQWfL5L_HxdW1Fhb2k7hdFydW4lQ0X34QTmJ3N6J4pYS3q3n_V1-WJV7CgC_8W53XKwD653RTjW6CvTbq72J2wKW56R0PH8Zfcl4W9byfKX2kLYC7W2zmS2Q8d8tyfW4Hs9Cn7knhXlV-01vb5sBH78W4ZjhTB2lClVHW88pjZ33yJyW4W46M3ky8cs2ZBW3ZwD5V4k8LPKW3BJZQ55JMPh2W7_N8nK6c4wmFW2hy3QC3zdD3MW2YNkb78D–f2W6QhmvL15dRB1N2598sQqQ4NHW8bJ_Bt1pQ0znMyr2hddTFblW9j7mt-9gfwbGW7JQZ294LmNjvW6wYbR764trVvW2kMJGC1ZJ-3gN4pXzc6qVv9QW6HwYG453np61W7c_5k02TVFjQ3hrJ1)