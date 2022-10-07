Live
sabato, 08 Ott 2022 10:29
Calculate Your Startup Business Costs

Agenparl English
USAGov

(AGENPARL) – ven 07 ottobre 2022 Starting a business? Read this guide from the Small Business Administration to calculate your startup costs.
Understand Startup Business Costs
Starting a business is exciting, but you also have to prepare to bear the startup cost. The Small Business Administration (SBA) provides free business guides to help you throughout the entire process.
Whether you’re opening a storefront or an online business, use SBA’s startup business tool to identify your expenses and find free counseling.
[Calculate your startup business costs](https://connect.usa.gov/e3t/Ctc/I1+113/c3nsC04/VWQWfL5L_HxdW1Fhb2k7hdFydW4lQ0X34QTmJ3N6J4pYS3q3n_V1-WJV7CgXBSW3qdD8n8_BdWCW2p2wR07t2Zz6W1zXKPj4S5HjmW3xPQcx2kchZfW5GdMPP46J7HKN7ttN9jN8w9dW6ZPM1t5xRDqwW95NXWw1JQXc3W2NNV_p6fLSJDW76khG59jdvj-W785Sdp5NKBk4N4znKdQKfbcCW7lTjKH5n_pvGW7H4JPf2SwsBHW29WlYq52cM4bVcYHys8MhHQfVW80yv56QRq9W54S15y5ZBCVHW4Qv-v98w4f69W1Wg26_5gx1G5W1c1F9D11dTX7W1bWW1_7mX8-zW6Q1H_y5NnZKcW5Grdgr6dQSn5W93q13C6_HYRNW5P4Qdm9ldznH3lNK1).
