Europol – Just published – Europol to host United Arab Emirates Liaison Bureau

[Europol]

[Europol to host United Arab Emirates Liaison Bureau](https://www.europol.europa.eu/media-press/newsroom/news/europol-to-host-united-arab-emirates-liaison-bureau?mtm_campaign=newsletter)

Published on: 23 Sep 2022

This week, the Ministry of Interior of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Europol took an important step in enhancing their cooperation. A Liaison Officer Agreement was signed between the two on 22 September, allowing UAE law enforcement liaison officers to be deployed to Europol’s headquarters in The Hague in the Netherlands.

The signature took place on the occasion of the visit of Europol’s Executive Director to Abu Dhabi and Dubai to meet with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Lt. Gen. Saif Bin Zayed al Nahyan and Emirati law enforcement.

This Agreement marks a milestone in international police cooperation. The permanent presence at Europol of UAE liaison officers will considerably promote operational cooperation between the United Arab Emirates and the law enforcement authorities of the Member States of the European Union, as well as third countries and organisations associated with Europol.

This Agreement follows the signing of an [Agreement on Strategic Cooperation](https://www.europol.europa.eu/partners-collaboration/agreements/united-arab-emirates) between the United Arab Emirates and Europol in 2016.

Europol’s Executive Director, Catherine De Bolle, commented:

> The United Arab Emirates is a key security partner in the fight against the most pressing criminal threats of today, both in the Gulf region and internationally. I welcome this agreement which will mark a new level of cooperation in international policing by connecting Emirati law enforcement with their counterparts in all of Europe’s Member States and partner countries. By doing so, we are sending together a clear signal to criminals.

Fostering cooperation internationally

The UAE liaison officers will join a network of more than 250 liaison officers from over 50 countries and organisations with a permanent representation at Europol.

This unique approach to international police cooperation has positioned Europol as the place where crucial intelligence emerges with law enforcement from countries across the world working side by side.

Most recently, Europol welcomed liaison officers from Brazil and Japan. An updated list of Europol’s working arrangements with countries from outside the European Union can be found [here](https://www.europol.europa.eu/partners-collaboration/agreements).