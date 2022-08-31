Jobs and Internship Opportunities – Closing Soon! Attorney-Advisor (International)

(AGENPARL) – mer 31 agosto 2022 [Jobs & Internships: Library of Congress]

This vacancy announcement closes September 6, 2022.

The United States Copyright Office, located within the Library of Congress and under the direction of the Register of Copyrights, administers the Copyright Act; advises Congress and government agencies on legal and policy matters; provides international representation on copyright issues; administers the national copyright registration system; provides collections materials to the Library through voluntary registration and mandatory deposit programs; records documents relating to copyright chain of title; administers statutory license provisions of the law, including collecting and distributing royalties; maintains the world’s largest database of copyright public records; and provides information and reference services to the public.

Copyright is a form of legal protection provided by the laws of the United States (Title 17, U. S. Code) to authors of literary, dramatic, musical, artistic, and other works. The Attorney-Advisor (International) serves as a counsel for the Office of Policy and International Affairs (PIA) in the U.S. Copyright Office.

Who may apply: Anyone may apply – By law, employment at most U.S. Government agencies, including the Library of Congress, is limited to U.S. citizens. However, non-citizens may be hired, provided that other legal requirements are met and the Library determines there are no qualified U.S. citizens available for the position.