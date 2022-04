(AGENPARL) – ven 15 aprile 2022 You are subscribed to In Custodia Legis Blog from the Library of Congress.

04/15/2022 08:30 AM EDT

It has been 110 years since the R.M.S. Titanic infamously sank on its maiden voyage across the Atlantic Ocean on April 15, 1912. While many are familiar with the tragic accident itself, not many are aware of the numerous lawsuits that followed. In the aftermath of the ship’s sinking, a protracted transatlantic legal battle ensued between […]

🔊 Listen to this