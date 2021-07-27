(AGENPARL) – mar 27 luglio 2021 [Press Releases](http://www.imf.org/cgi-shl/create_x.pl?pr)

[Open in your browser](https://www.imf.org/en/News/Articles/2021/07/27/pr21229-guinea-bissau-imf-managing-director-approves-a-staff-monitored-program-for-guinea-bissau?cid=em-COM-123-43448)

https://www.imf.org/en/News/Articles/2021/07/27/pr21229-guinea-bissau-imf-managing-director-approves-a-staff-monitored-program-for-guinea-bissau?cid=em-COM-123-43448

[IMF Managing Director Approves a Staff Monitored Program for Guinea-Bissau](https://www.imf.org/en/News/Articles/2021/07/27/pr21229-guinea-bissau-imf-managing-director-approves-a-staff-monitored-program-for-guinea-bissau?cid=em-COM-123-43448)

JULY 27, 2021

https://www.imf.org/en/News/Articles/2021/07/27/pr21229-guinea-bissau-imf-managing-director-approves-a-staff-monitored-program-for-guinea-bissau?cid=em-COM-123-43448

[READ MORE](https://www.imf.org/en/News/Articles/2021/07/27/pr21229-guinea-bissau-imf-managing-director-approves-a-staff-monitored-program-for-guinea-bissau?cid=em-COM-123-43448)

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN:

[COUNTRY INFO](http://www.imf.org/en/Countries)

[IMF VIDEOS](http://www.imf.org/external/mmedia/index.aspx)

[DATA TOOL](https://www.imf.org/external/datamapper/NGDP_RPCH@WEO/OEMDC/ADVEC/WEOWORLD)

[NEWS AND INTERVIEWS](http://www.imf.org/external/pubs/ft/survey/so/home.aspx)

[IMF BLOG](https://blog-imfdirect.imf.org/)

[F&D MAGAZINE](https://www.imf.org/external/pubs/ft/fandd/index.htm)

[EVENTS](https://www.imf.org/en/News/Seminars)

[PODCASTS](https://www.imf.org/en/News/Podcasts)

[NEWSLETTER](http://www.imf.org/newsletter)

FOLLOW US ON:

🔊 Listen to this