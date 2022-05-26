(AGENPARL) – gio 26 maggio 2022 [IMF Country Reports](http://www.imf.org/external/pubs/cat/scr1_sp.aspx?s_year=1997&e_year=2012&brtype=default)

MAY 26, 2022

A follow-up technical assistance (TA) mission to the Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF) was conducted remotely during 12 days over the period of April 26–July 15, 20211. This activity was part of Cambodia’s participation in the Japan-funded Government Finance Statistics (GFS) and Public Sector Debt Statistics (PSDS) Project for selected Asian countries (JSA3)2. The mission liaised with Mr. Alexandros Mourmouras, Director of the Capacity Development Office in Thailand (CDOT), Mr. Rifaat Basanti, the IMF Regional JSA3 GFS/PSDS Project Manager, Ms. Delphine Anne Moretti, the IMF Regional Public Financial Management (PFM) Advisor for Southeast Asia, and Mr. Sean Craig, Macroeconomic Advisor – all in the CDOT, and Mr. Yasuhisa Ojima, the IMF’s Resident Representative for Cambodia. The mission would like to thank the authorities for their excellent collaboration and support.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN:

[COUNTRY INFO](http://www.imf.org/en/Countries)

[IMF VIDEOS](http://www.imf.org/external/mmedia/index.aspx)

[DATA TOOL](https://www.imf.org/external/datamapper/NGDP_RPCH@WEO/OEMDC/ADVEC/WEOWORLD)

[NEWS AND INTERVIEWS](http://www.imf.org/external/pubs/ft/survey/so/home.aspx)

[IMF BLOG](https://blog-imfdirect.imf.org/)

[F&D MAGAZINE](https://www.imf.org/external/pubs/ft/fandd/index.htm)

[EVENTS](https://www.imf.org/en/News/Seminars)

[PODCASTS](https://www.imf.org/en/News/Podcasts)

[NEWSLETTER](http://www.imf.org/newsletter)

FOLLOW US ON:

🔊 Listen to this