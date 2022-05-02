(AGENPARL) – lun 02 maggio 2022 [IMF Country Reports](http://www.imf.org/external/pubs/cat/scr1_sp.aspx?s_year=1997&e_year=2012&brtype=default)

[Country Report No. 2022/128 : West Bank and Gaza: Report to the AD HOC Liaison Committee](http://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2022/05/02/West-Bank-and-Gaza-Report-to-the-AD-HOC-Liaison-Committee-517501?cid=em-COM-123-44724)

MAY 02, 2022

This IMF report to the AHLC is the first since September 2018. Following limited engagement over the past three years, policy discussions have intensified in recent months. These discussions have focused mainly on establishing a medium term macro-fiscal framework, including the broad outlines of a reform scenario.

