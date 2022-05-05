(AGENPARL) – gio 05 maggio 2022 You are subscribed to Updates from the Veterans History Project (VHP) from the Library of Congress.

VHP joins the nation in mourning the loss of Norman Mineta, a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War and trailblazer who passed away on May 3, 2022 at the age of 90.

During his lifetime of achievements, Mineta was the first Asian American to be elected as mayor of a major U.S. city, and the first Japanese-American Member of Congress to be elected from the lower 48 states—an office he held for more than two decades. He went on to serve as U.S. Secretary of Commerce and later, the U.S. Secretary of Transportation. Mineta was also instrumental in awarding the Congressional Medal of Honor to veterans of the 442nd Regimental Combat Team, the U.S. Army’s segregated Japanese-American World War II combat unit.

