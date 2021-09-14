(AGENPARL) – mar 14 settembre 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

09/14/2021 04:37 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking is in Saudi Arabia today where he will meet with senior officials from the Governments of the Republic of Yemen and Saudi Arabia. He will then travel to Oman to meet with senior Omani officials. The Special Envoy will also meet with UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen David Gressly, and UN Security Council permanent member state ambassadors to Yemen. Special Envoy Lenderking’s efforts are focused on advancing an inclusive, UN-led peace process and bringing immediate relief to the people of Yemen. He will also continue to press the parties on the need for the regular, free flow of essential commodities and humanitarian aid into and throughout Yemen.

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this