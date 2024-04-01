Close Menu
lunedì 1 Aprile 2024
Agenparl English

U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Lenderking’s Travel to Saudi Arabia and Oman

2 Mins Read
(AGENPARL) - Roma, 1 Aprile 2024

U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Lenderking’s Travel to Saudi Arabia and Oman
Media Note
April 1, 2024
U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking is traveling to Saudi Arabia and Oman this week to meet with partners to discuss the need for an immediate cessation of Houthi attacks in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, which are undermining progress on the Yemen peace process and the delivery of humanitarian assistance to Yemen and other countries in need.
The United States remains firmly committed to supporting a durable peace in Yemen and alleviating the complex humanitarian and economic crises harming the Yemeni people. The United States supports a return to UN-led peace efforts once the Houthis halt their indiscriminate attacks.
Special Envoy Lenderking will meet with regional counterparts to discuss the steps to de-escalate the current situation and renew focus on securing a durable peace for the Yemeni people.
