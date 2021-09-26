(AGENPARL) – dom 26 settembre 2021 You are subscribed to Secretary’s Remarks for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

09/26/2021 03:00 PM EDT

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

On behalf of the Government and people of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of Turkmenistan as they celebrate their 30th Independence Day on September 27, 2021.

For thirty years, Turkmenistan and the United States have enjoyed a close and productive relationship grounded in support for Turkmenistan’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity. I am grateful for this strong and growing relationship and believe closer cooperation between our countries will bring economic growth, contribute to the security of Central Asia, and allow us to work together to address global issues such as drug trafficking, public health, international terrorism, and climate change.

I send my best wishes to the people of Turkmenistan as they mark this anniversary.

