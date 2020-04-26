domenica, Aprile 26, 2020
TODAY IN HISTORY – APRIL 26

(AGENPARL) – dom 26 aprile 2020 You are subscribed to Today in History from the Library of Congress.
Today in History – April 26 [ https://www.loc.gov/item/today-in-history/april-26?loclr=eatod ]
Frederick Law Olmsted, Americas foremost landscape architect of the nineteenth century, was born on April 26, 1822. Continue reading [ https://www.loc.gov/item/today-in-history/april-26?loclr=eatod ].
William Shakespeare was baptized on April 26, 1564, in the town of Stratford-upon-Avon, England. Continue reading [ https://www.loc.gov/item/today-in-history/april-26?loclr=eatod#shakespeare-and-the-folger ].
