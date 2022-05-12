(AGENPARL) – gio 12 maggio 2022 [logoFullName]

The following Legislation affecting Title 7 – Conservation was acted upon by the General Assembly on 5/11/2022:

[HB 355](https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/79253)

AN ACT TO AMEND TITLE 7 OF DELAWARE CODE RELATING TO THE FORT DUPONT REDEVELOPMENT AND PRESERVATION CORPORATION.

This Act is to fortify the Declaration of Purpose for the Fort DuPont Complex. This Act does the fo[…More](https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/79253)

History:

May 11, 2022 – Reported Out of Committee (Elections & Government Affairs) in Senate with 1 Favorable, 4 On Its MeritsMay 11, 2022 – Amendment SA 1 to HB 355 – Introduced and Placed With BillApr 14, 2022 – Assigned to Elections & Government Affairs Committee in SenateApr 14, 2022 – Passed By House. Votes: 36 YES 3 NO 1 NOT VOTING 1 ABSENTApr 14, 2022 – Amendment HA 2 to HB 355 – Passed In House by Voice VoteApr 14, 2022 – Amendment HA 1 to HB 355 – Passed In House by Voice VoteApr 13, 2022 – Amendment HA 2 to HB 355 – Introduced and Placed With BillApr 6, 2022 – Reported Out of Committee (Administration) in House with 4 On Its MeritsApr 5, 2022 – Amendment HA 1 to HB 355 – Introduced and Placed With BillMar 17, 2022 – Introduced in House and Assigned to Administration Committee

URL: https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/79253

🔊 Listen to this