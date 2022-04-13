(AGENPARL) – mer 13 aprile 2022 [logoFullName]

The following Legislation affecting Title 31 – Welfare was acted upon by the General Assembly on 4/12/2022:

[HB 382](https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/109344)

AN ACT TO AMEND TITLE 14, TITLE 29, AND TITLE 31 RELATING TO PEOPLE WHO ARE VISUALLY IMPAIRED.

This Act is a result of the Joint Legislature Oversight and Sunset Committee’s (“JLOSC”) review of t[…More](https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/109344)

History:

Apr 12, 2022 – Introduced and Assigned to Sunset Committee (Policy Analysis & Government Accountability) Committee in House

URL: https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/109344

[HB 383](https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/109345)

AN ACT TO AMEND TITLE 31 RELATING TO “SEEING EYE DOGS.”

This Act repeals Â§ 2117, Title 31, which relates to an individual who, by reason of loss or impairme[…More](https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/109345)

History:

Apr 12, 2022 – Introduced and Assigned to Sunset Committee (Policy Analysis & Government Accountability) Committee in House

URL: https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/109345

[HS 1 for HB 204](https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/79254)

AN ACT TO AMEND TITLE 31 OF THE DELAWARE CODE RELATING TO BACKGROUND CHECKS AND SUBSEQUENT CRIMINAL HISTORIES FOR POTENTIAL OR CURRENT EMPLOYEES OF CHILD SERVING ENTITIES.

This Act removes the exemption for private schools and youth camps that allows them to use a name, r[…More](https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/79254)

History:

Apr 12, 2022 – Assigned to Education Committee in SenateApr 12, 2022 – Passed By House. Votes: 41 YESApr 6, 2022 – Reported Out of Committee (Education) in House with 8 Favorable, 7 On Its MeritsMar 17, 2022 – Adopted in lieu of the original bill HB 204, and Assigned to Education Committee in House

URL: https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/79254

[SB 240](https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/79192)

AN ACT TO AMEND TITLES 25 AND 31 OF THE DELAWARE CODE RELATING TO BED BUGS.

This Act prohibits landlords from renting a dwelling unit that the landlord knows has a current bed […More](https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/79192)

History:

Apr 12, 2022 – Substituted in Senate by SS 1 for SB 240Mar 8, 2022 – Introduced and Assigned to Health & Social Services Committee in Senate

URL: https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/79192

[SS 1 for SB 240](https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/109347)

AN ACT TO AMEND TITLES 25 AND 31 OF THE DELAWARE CODE RELATING TO BED BUGS.

This Act prohibits landlords from renting a dwelling unit that the landlord knows has a current bed […More](https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/109347)

History:

Apr 12, 2022 – Adopted in lieu of the original bill SB 240, and Assigned to Health & Social Services Committee in Senate

URL: https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/109347

🔊 Listen to this