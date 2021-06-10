(AGENPARL) – gio 10 giugno 2021 [logoFullName]

The following Legislation affecting The Delaware Constitution was acted upon by the General Assembly on 6/9/2021:

[HB 130](https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/58575)

AN ACT PROPOSING AN AMENDMENT TO § 1, ARTICLE XVI OF THE DELAWARE CONSTITUTION RELATING TO THE PROCEDURE FOR NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC OF A PROPOSED AMENDMENT TO THE DELAWARE CONSTITUTION.

This Act is the first leg of an amendment to the Delaware Constitution to enable the General Assembl[…More](https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/58575)

History:

Jun 9, 2021 – Reported Out of Committee (Executive) in Senate with 6 On Its MeritsMay 18, 2021 – Assigned to Executive Committee in SenateMay 18, 2021 – Passed By House. Votes: 40 YES 1 ABSENTMay 14, 2021 – Suspension of Rules in HouseMay 11, 2021 – Reported Out of Committee (Administration) in House with 2 Favorable, 2 On Its MeritsApr 15, 2021 – Introduced and Assigned to Administration Committee in House

