The BNP Paribas Foundation strengthens its commitment to the integration of refugees

(AGENPARL) – PARIS lun 20 giugno 2022

This initiative reinforces the European refugee aid programme initiated by the BNP Paribas Foundation and the Group in 2015, which focuses on professional integration and learning the language of the host country.

With a total commitment of €17.3m since its launch, the BNP Paribas European programme supports the integration projects of 29 associations in 11 European countries (Germany, Austria, Belgium, Spain, France, Italy, Luxembourg, Poland, Portugal, Switzerland and the United Kingdom).

Fonte/Source: https://group.bnpparibas/en/news/the-bnp-paribas-foundation-strengthens-its-commitment-to-the-integration-of-refugees

