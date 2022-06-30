Thales technology is put into service on the new Chamartín – Torrejón de Velasco section, a key connection point between the north and south of Spain

(AGENPARL) – LA DÃ©FENSE (FRANCE) gio 30 giugno 2022

• This technological project – in the new section of Chamartín-Torrejón de Velasco

of high-speed – is now completed and includes the Atocha-Chamartín high-speed tunnel.

• This project is key for the connection of the high-speed lines linking north and south.

• It provides a more convenient, comfortable and faster travel experience for travellers.

In order to achieve this huge milestone, it was necessary to technically change the ERTMS (European Rail Traffic Management System), system on the Chamartín-Torrejón de Velasco line. This is a key section, since it means the connection of all the high-speed corridors linking the north and the south, creating a unique and transversal network between the main cities of the country.

Thales executed the works for the signalling installations, train protection systems, fixed telecommunications, video surveillance and centralised traffic control on the section from Chamartín to Torrejón de Velasco. The project includes the Atocha-Chamartín tunnel, which is just over seven kilometres long, as well as the maintenance of the installations for 36 months.

This is a milestone for rail traffic in Spain. The international gauge connection of Atocha and Chamartín stations means that the high-performance rail corridors of the north and northwest of the peninsula, on the one hand, and the south and northeast, on the other, are connected without the need to change trains in the city of Madrid. This offers a more convenient, comfortable and faster travel experience for passengers.

In addition to the new Atocha-Jardín Botánico interlocking, Thales has also extended the electronic interlocking of the complex node at Bifurcación de Torrejón de Velasco (belonging to the Madrid-Seville line), with the inclusion of the ERTMS protection system at this node, as well as on the entire line. This will increase the capacity of the infrastructure on the southern access to Madrid at international gauge (shared by the Levante and Andalusia corridors), which will speed up traffic and allow for greater rail traffic density.

Likewise, the action has included the adaptation of the centralised traffic centre (CTC) of the Madrid-Seville high-speed line, as well as the commissioning of the outer branch of the Yeles bypass (which increases the direct connection capacity between the Madrid-Levante and Madrid-Sur high-speed corridors), including the modifications of the new Pinto and Parla Norte terminals.

“Contributing to a new railway milestone in Spain is a source of pride for Thales experts. Our technology enables the infrastructure capacity to be increased safely and reliably between Chamartín and Atocha,” – Fernando Ortega, Director of Transport at Thales Spain.

“We are very proud to have completed this milestone in Spain. Thales is a long-term trusted partner and supports Spain to build an efficient and more sustainable railway network with Thales advanced digital technology portfolio.” – Dr. Yves Joannic, Managing Director of Thales Main Line Signalling

