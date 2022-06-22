31.3 C
ST 9332 2022 INIT

ST 8962 2022 INIT

ST 8962 2022 ADD 1

ST 10232 2022 INIT

CM 3647 2022 INIT

(AGENPARL) – BRUXELLES mer 22 giugno 2022 Regulation (EU) 2018/1862 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 28 November 2018 on the establishment, operation and use of the Schengen Information System (SIS) in the field of police cooperation and judicial cooperation in criminal matters, amending and repealing Council Decision 2007/533/JHA, and repealing Regulation (EC) No 1986/2006 of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Decision 2010/261/EU

Fonte/Source: https://data.consilium.europa.eu/doc/document/ST-9332-2022-INIT/en/pdf

