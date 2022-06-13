Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Kerry’s Travel to Mexico

(AGENPARL) – lun 13 giugno 2022 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to Mexico City, Mexico, on June 14 to meet with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and other government officials to continue ongoing engagement to accelerate cooperation in tackling the climate crisis.

