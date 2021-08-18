(AGENPARL) – Roma, 18 agosto 2021 – I wish to most wholeheartedly call upon all representatives of national and international institutions and organizations to help the Afghan People and all the women who over these past decades with hard work and huge sacrifices have made it possibile to have their role acknowledged and appreciated within the social, scientific and political areas of our society.

All efforts must also be made to allow young people to look forward to an untroubled and peaceful future in unity and without fear for their safety.

The path toward a democratic government waged by my grandparents King Amanullah and Queen Soraya and brutally broken by violence is the evidence of the enduring willpower and ability of the Afghan People to legitimately yearn for freedom and democracy.

I call on you all to rescue all those who are now victims of violence and revenge.

This is stated by Soraya Malek of Afghanistan in a note to Agenparl