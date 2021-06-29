(AGENPARL) – mar 29 giugno 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

06/29/2021

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I offer congratulations to the people of Seychelles on the 45th anniversary of their independence.

The United States recognizes the historic nature of Seychelles’ 2020 elections and the peaceful transition of power that followed, which reinforced the country’s strong democratic values. We value our strong bilateral relationship, which is an anchor for peace and security in the region, and we look forward to building this relationship even further through many years of continued cooperation.

As you celebrate this important day, I extend best wishes to the Seychellois people.

