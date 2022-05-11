(AGENPARL) – mer 11 maggio 2022 Countdown to the 2022 Investment Summit: 46 Days To Go! []

May 11, 2022

EDO Corner

– Special Opportunity for First-Time EDO Exhibitors!

DEADLINE: FRIDAY, MAY 13, 2022

The 2022 SelectUSA Investment Summit will feature seven industry and four regional pitching sessions. Startups who win a pitching event in their country or region, held in select markets in the months leading up to the Investment Summit, will receive an invite to compete against other winners from their region during the Investment Summit. Industry pitching session applications are still open!

Companies in all pitching sessions will make their pitch in front of an audience of Investment Summit attendees and a panel of 3-4 judges, including venture capitalists, corporate investors, representatives from startup ecosystems, and industry experts. All pitches are limited to four minutes, followed by two minutes of Q&A from the panel.

The deadline to apply to pitch at the Investment Summit has been extended to this FRIDAY, MAY 13, 2022!

MARYLAND

Maryland SelectUSA Spinoff events

Location: Maryland – various locations.

Dates: June 23-24, 2022

Hosted by the Maryland Department of Commerce

Option1: Biotech & MedTech Maryland SelectUSA Spinoff Tour

Industries: Healthcare (Biopharmaceuticals, Health Information Technology, Medical Devices, Medical Laboratory Supplies and Equipment) & Information and Communication Technology.

Option 2: Cybersecurity & Quantum Computing: Maryland SelectUSA Spinoff Tour

Industries: Information and Communication Technology (Cloud Computing, Computer Hardware, Computer Systems, Cybersecurity, Information Services, Information Technology Services, Robotics Software, Telecommunications).

Option 3: Soft Landing Program

Industries: Information and Communication Technology, Health Information Technology, Information Services, Information Technology Services, Robotics, Software, Telecommunications, eCommerce Industry), Environmental Technology, and other industries.

Visit Maryland and learn about the soft landing programs.

DEADLINE TO REGISTER: MAY 19, 2022

2022 SelectUSA Investment Summit Spinoff Events

Connect your company to some of the most promising business opportunities in the United States. Make the most of your attendance at the SelectUSA 2022 Investment Summit. Participate in a Spinoff event to connect your company with state and local government officials, business leaders, and local experts to find your next investment location.

Business Investors – International or U.S. Headquarters, Trade, Industry, or Business Association, Foreign Government Officials, and SelectUSA Tech participants are eligible to apply to attend a Spinoff event before or after the 2022 SelectUSA Investment Summit. Locate the Spinoff event that is right for you!

[ROAD to the SUMMIT Video Series Featuring: Mississippi!]

[The 2022 Investment Summit is LESS THAN 7 WEEKS AWAY!]

Join us in-person June 26-29, 2022 as we return to the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland!

– Explore interactive exhibitor showcases featuring EDOs, service providers, industry experts, and international tech startups.

– Network with 50+ states and territories, companies from 80+ markets, speakers, government officials and more; set up one-on-one or group meetings and make your investment deals happen.

– Learn from policy and industry experts in 100+ sessions providing you with actionable information on everything from developing a workforce to understanding incentives.

– Meet and form valuable partnerships with industry partners from across the United States.

Please note: The Department of Commerce will continue to evaluate and expand our health safety protocols as medical recommendations evolve, and will actively update our attendees leading up to the event. We want to ensure SelectUSA continues to promote FDI in the safest manner possible. Therefore, proof of COVID-19 vaccination or proof of negative test will be required to attend. We will follow state and local guidelines and recommendations by the CDC in regards to masks which are currently required in all spaces.

MAY “KNOW BEFORE YOU GO” CALL

May, 18 at 2:00 P.M. EDT

Don’t miss our upcoming 2022 SelectUSA Investment Summit April conference call!

The upcoming “Know Before You Go” call will cover important updates for the Investment Summit and help you and your team to maximize your involvement. These informational calls help U.S. EDOs prepare for the event and include Q&A sessions.

SelectUSA is proud to report that International firm registrations are trending far ahead of prior years!

Nearly 600 international companies registered.

22 percent of the international firms registered are early stage tech startups.

Top 10 industries:

– Information and Communication Technology

– Business and Professional Services

– Healthcare

– Energy

– Automotive

– Consumer Goods

– Agribusiness

– Food and Beverage

– Aerospace and Defense

– Financial Services

Top 10 markets:

– Israel

– India

– Switzerland

– Romania

– Myanmar

– Germany

– Jordan

– Guatemala

– Philippines

– Austria

Don’t miss this opportunity to network and interact with international companies looking to invest in your state!

The recommended audience for the call is: U.S. EDOs and Service Providers who plan to attend the 2022 SelectUSA Investment Summit.

ATTN: First-Time EDO Exhibitors!

Did you know? First-Time EDO Exhibitors attending the 2022 Investment Summit can take advantage of the discounted exhibitor price. Don’t miss the opportunity to exhibit in person and showcase your location! EDOs in tribal, rural, and underserved communities are strongly encouraged to apply.

First-time exhibitor booths will be outfitted with:

– Two exhibitor passes;

– One month of access to Networking app to support virtual and in-person networking meetings with foreign business investors; and

– A virtual booth!

🔊 Listen to this