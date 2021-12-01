(AGENPARL) – mer 01 dicembre 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, and UK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss, representatives of the Transatlantic Quad, in Riga, Latvia. Secretary Blinken and the Quad foreign ministers discussed the threats to Europe, including Russia’s concerning moves towards Ukraine. The Secretary and foreign ministers also discussed their concerns over Iran’s nuclear program and the effort to achieve a mutual return to compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) as talks continue in Vienna. The Secretary noted that he looked forward to continuing discussions to address global challenges at the second G7 Foreign and Development Ministers’ Meeting in Liverpool.

