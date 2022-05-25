(AGENPARL) – mer 25 maggio 2022 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

05/25/2022 03:54 PM EDT

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today in Washington, DC with the Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), H.E. Hissein Brahim Taha, on the margins of the inaugural U.S.-OIC Strategic Dialogue. Secretary Blinken thanked Secretary General Taha for the OIC’s sustained efforts on issues of global priority, including Afghanistan and countering violent extremism. The Secretary underscored the importance of the OIC’s role as a valued partner in deescalating conflicts and working to protect human rights. The Secretary reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to expanding collaboration with the OIC to advance joint priorities, including women’s empowerment, minority rights, religious freedom, climate change, health issues, strengthening economic ties, and expanding educational and cultural exchanges.

