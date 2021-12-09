(AGENPARL) – gio 09 dicembre 2021 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

12/09/2021

Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt in Washington and reaffirmed our close bilateral ties and the strength of the transatlantic relationship built on shared values. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister discussed global challenges, including the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. They also discussed the importance of continued consultation on the UN Security Council.

