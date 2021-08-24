(AGENPARL) – mar 24 agosto 2021 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

08/24/2021 05:36 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu to discuss our continuing cooperation in Afghanistan and our efforts to ensure the safe and orderly evacuation of our citizens, allies, and partners.

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this