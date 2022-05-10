(AGENPARL) – mar 10 maggio 2022 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita. Secretary Blinken expressed to Foreign Minister Bourita his regret he was not able to attend the D-ISIS Ministerial in Marrakech and conveyed that Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland would represent the United States.

The Secretary thanked the Foreign Minister for Morocco’s hosting of the Ministerial, its commitment to counterterrorism, and its role in promoting regional security and stability.

