04/13/2022 02:58 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will participate in a virtual, moderated conversation on 21st century diplomacy and global challenges at 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, April 14, 2022. The Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy at the University of Michigan will host Secretary Blinken. The event comprises the Ford School’s fourth annual Vandenberg Lecture.

