05/31/2022 09:53 AM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will deliver virtual remarks at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Foreign Affairs Magazine, in the first discussion of its centennial event series celebrating the magazine’s one-hundredth anniversary, will host Secretary Blinken.

