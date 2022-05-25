(AGENPARL) – mer 25 maggio 2022 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

05/25/2022 04:46 PM EDT

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

Washington, D.C.

Thomas Jefferson Room

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Well, good afternoon, everyone. It’s a real pleasure to see the Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation here at the State Department in Washington. We’ve just had the inaugural and unprecedented strategic dialogue between the United States and the OIC. We are committed to cooperation and consultation between us.

We have a shared focus on very significant socioeconomic challenges, as well as on security challenges, human rights. We are extremely pleased to be partnered in ever stronger ways with the OIC. I appreciate also very much the partnership on Afghanistan and the work we’re doing there, as well as continued cooperation on COVID, climate, and other issues that are affecting the world.

When our two voices are joined, it has a real impact, and this is a very good opportunity which I’m very pleased to have to deepen our consultations with the secretary general. Mr. Secretary General, welcome. Very good to have you.

SECRETARY GENERAL TAHA: (Via interpreter) Mr. Secretary, thank you for honoring us and for hosting us in this high place of American diplomacy. There’s a long history here, so it’s with great pleasure that myself and my delegation are joining you today. It’s a great honor to discuss together and to make progress on our cooperation between the OIC and the United States. We do hope that all of these works that have moved ahead will make it possible to implement this cooperation, and this is a good thing for our countries and for all of our populations. Thank you.

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Thank you.

—————————————————————

