Readout of Secretary Raimondo’s Meeting with Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade, and Industry Koichi Hagiuda

TOKYO – Today, Secretary Raimondo met with Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade, and Industry Koichi Hagiuda. During the meeting, Secretary Raimondo and Minister Hagiuda discussed continued cooperation under bilateral initiatives including the Japan-U.S. Commercial and Industrial Partnership (JUCIP) and the Economic Policy Consultative Committee (Economic 2+2). Secretary Raimondo also thanked the Minister and the Government of Japan for its continued support of the Indo Pacific Economic Framework and for hosting the U.S. delegation led by President Biden to announce the Framework.

