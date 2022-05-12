(AGENPARL) – gio 12 maggio 2022 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

05/11/2022 09:51 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN

12:15 p.m. Secretary Blinken participates virtually in the Second Global COVID-19 Summit from the Department of State.

3:00 p.m. Secretary Blinken meets with Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai at the Department of State.

DEPUTY SECRETARY WENDY R. SHERMAN

10:00 a.m Deputy Secretary Sherman meets with Burmese NUG-designated Foreign Minister Zin Mar Aung at the Department of State.

4:15 p.m. Deputy Secretary Sherman meets with Vietnamese Vice Foreign Minister Ha Kim Ngoc at the Department of State.

DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES BRIAN P. MCKEON

UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULAND

UNDER SECRETARY FOR ECONOMIC GROWTH, ENERGY, AND THE ENVIRONMENT JOSE W. FERNANDEZ

ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR INTERNATIONAL NARCOTICS AND LAW ENFORCEMENT AFFAIRS TODD D. ROBINSON

ACTING ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR NEAR EASTERN AFFAIRS YAEL LEMPERT

BRIEFING SCHEDULE

No Department Press Briefing.

—————————————————————

