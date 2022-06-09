(AGENPARL) – gio 09 giugno 2022 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

06/08/2022 09:50 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN

10:00 a.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken visits Innovation Alley at the CEO Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, California.

(POOLED PRESS COVERAGE)

6:00 p.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken hosts a Summit of the Americas Reception for Foreign Ministers, in Los Angeles, California.

DEPUTY SECRETARY WENDY R. SHERMAN

DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES BRIAN P. MCKEON

UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULAND

Under Secretary Nuland attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.

UNDER SECRETARY FOR CIVILIAN SECURITY, DEMOCRACY, AND HUMAN RIGHTS UZRA ZEYA

Under Secretary Zeya is on travel to California from June 7-9, 2022.

ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR AFRICAN AFFAIRS MOLLY PHEE

ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR EUROPEAN AND EURASIAN AFFAIRS KAREN DONFRIED

9:00 a.m. Assistant Secretary Donfried delivers opening remarks at the Swiss Joint Working Group meeting at the Department of State.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

10:15 a.m. Assistant Secretary Donfried meets with Jean Lemierre, Chairman of the Global Board of BNP Paribas, at the Department of State.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

7:30 p.m. Assistant Secretary Donfried delivers remarks at the Independence Day of Georgia celebration in Washington, D.C.

(PRESS DETERMINED BY HOST)

ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR WESTERN HEMISPHERE AFFAIRS BRIAN A. NICHOLS

Assistant Secretary Nichols is on travel to California from June 5-11, 2022.

ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR INTERNATIONAL NARCOTICS AND LAW ENFORCEMENT AFFAIRS TODD D. ROBINSON

BRIEFING SCHEDULE

No Department Press Briefing.

