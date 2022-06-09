(AGENPARL) – gio 09 giugno 2022 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.
06/08/2022 09:50 PM EDT
Office of the Spokesperson
***THE DAILY PUBLIC SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE***
SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN
10:00 a.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken visits Innovation Alley at the CEO Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, California.

6:00 p.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken hosts a Summit of the Americas Reception for Foreign Ministers, in Los Angeles, California.
DEPUTY SECRETARY WENDY R. SHERMAN
DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES BRIAN P. MCKEON
UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULAND
Under Secretary Nuland attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.
UNDER SECRETARY FOR CIVILIAN SECURITY, DEMOCRACY, AND HUMAN RIGHTS UZRA ZEYA
Under Secretary Zeya is on travel to California from June 7-9, 2022.
ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR AFRICAN AFFAIRS MOLLY PHEE
ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR EUROPEAN AND EURASIAN AFFAIRS KAREN DONFRIED
9:00 a.m. Assistant Secretary Donfried delivers opening remarks at the Swiss Joint Working Group meeting at the Department of State.

10:15 a.m. Assistant Secretary Donfried meets with Jean Lemierre, Chairman of the Global Board of BNP Paribas, at the Department of State.

7:30 p.m. Assistant Secretary Donfried delivers remarks at the Independence Day of Georgia celebration in Washington, D.C.

ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR WESTERN HEMISPHERE AFFAIRS BRIAN A. NICHOLS
Assistant Secretary Nichols is on travel to California from June 5-11, 2022.
ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR INTERNATIONAL NARCOTICS AND LAW ENFORCEMENT AFFAIRS TODD D. ROBINSON
BRIEFING SCHEDULE
No Department Press Briefing.
