SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN

2:00 p.m. Secretary Blinken meets with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at the Department of State.

(POOLED CAMERA SPRAY AT TOP)

DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES BRIAN P. MCKEONDeputy Secretary McKeon attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.

Under Secretary Nuland attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.

2:00 p.m. Principal Deputy Spokesperson Jalina Porter holds a telephonic press briefing.

(OPEN PRESS COVERAGE)

