04/17/2022 08:18 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN

3:30 p.m. Secretary Blinken meets with Moldovan Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu at the Department of State.

(POOLED CAMERA SPRAY AT TOP)

DEPUTY SECRETARY WENDY R. SHERMAN

Deputy Secretary Sherman attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.

DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES BRIAN P. MCKEONDeputy Secretary McKeon has no public appointments.

UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULAND

Under Secretary Nuland has no public appointments.

ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR EUROPEAN AND EURASIAN AFFAIRS KAREN DONFRIED

1:00 p.m. Assistant Secretary Donfried participates in the U.S.-Moldova Strategic Dialogue at the Department of State.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR CONSULAR AFFAIRS RENA BITTER

ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR EDUCATIONAL AND CULTURAL AFFAIRS LEE SATTERFIELD

(VIRTUAL OPEN PRESS COVERAGE)

BRIEFING SCHEDULE

2:00 p.m. Department Press Briefing with Spokesperson Ned Price.

(OPEN PRESS COVERAGE)

—————————————————————

